A Custar man has pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and must register as a sex offender.
James Phillips, 62, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Phillips was indicted in December for two counts gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies.
Between July 1-31, 2020, he was accused of twice having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count, with the second charge being dismissed at sentencing.
Reger said prison is presumed and the potential penalty is a maximum term of five years.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said that investigations showed that at his home in Custar, the girl sat on Phillips lap at which point he touched her under her clothing and forced her to touch him.
Phillips will have to register as a Tier II sex offender, requiring him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
Sentencing was set for May 31.