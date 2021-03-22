A Custar man who has been in jail since November has been sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Benito Canales, 44, was arrested Nov. 20 on rape and domestic violence charges. He remains at the Wood County Jail until he is transferred to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Canales, who has been incarcerated on a $250,000 bond, was brought from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
On Jan. 26, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, which was amended from first-degree rape.
A second charge of first-degree rape was dismissed March 16.
Canales was indicted for offenses that occurred Nov. 15 and Nov. 26, 2020. He was accused of compelling a woman to submit to sex by force or threat of force and engaging in sex with a family member while knowing her ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition or advanced age.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said his client needs of mental health counseling and asked for a sentence of community control.
The amendment to the charges was something the victim wanted, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn.
A letter written by the victim was provided but was not read aloud in court.
Canales said he was sorry for his actions.
“I understand the apology but what can you do to address the issues?” Reger asked.
Canales said he would get counseling.
Although the victim in her letter is advocating for community control, “the facts of this case are horrendous,” Reger said.
This is Canales’ fourth conviction for domestic violence, and a prison sentence is appropriate, he said.
Reger sentenced Canales to 17 months in ODRC.
He will get credit for time served in the county jail.