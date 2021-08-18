CUSTAR — A village man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash at Custar and Mermill roads in Milton Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:34 a.m., deputies found two vehicles in the ditch on Custar Road, south of the intersection on the west side of the road, after receiving a 911 call.
It was determined that a westbound 1995 Honda Accord failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled into the path of a southbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
The driver of the Honda, Thomas Bergman, Custar, died at the scene.
Thomas Getz, Oak Harbor, who was driving the truck, was transported to a hospital.
The crash is under investigation. The men’s ages were not immediately available.
Assisting at the scene were Milton Township Fire Department, Weston EMS, Northwest 190, Pat and Son’s Towing and BG Towing.