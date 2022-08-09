Detective Todd Curtis

File. Detective Todd Curtis, with the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Former Perrysburg Township detective-sergeant and now senior investigator Todd Curtis is being presented with the Purple Ribbon Law Enforcement Partner of the Year Award.

This award recognizes his work in bringing awareness to domestic violence as well as advocating on behalf of victims. It is sponsored by Domesticshelters.org and Theresa’s Fund.

