PERRYSBURG — Beginning Monday, Way Public Library will be checking out books, as well as other items, using contactless curbside pickup.
The building remains closed to public access for the time being, but patrons are encouraged to browse the library’s catalog from home, place their holds, and then use an online form to schedule a pickup time.
Patrons also have the option to contact the information deskto request materials by calling 419-874-3135, extension 119.
A third option is to request materials using a curbside pickupform available on the library’s website at waylibrary.info.
At the appointed pickup time, a patron will arrive in the designated location in the library’s parking lot, dial the number on the sign, open the trunk, then remain in the car.
Staff, wearing protective equipment, will deliver the materials in a disposable paper bag and place them in the trunk with no direct contact. Strict social distancing procedures are being implemented in order to effectively serve library customers and adhere to public health guidelines.
Library staff will need a 24-hour window in which to accommodate requests before pickup. Currently, items that can be picked up will be limited to those that are available in Way’s own collection. Patrons may place items from other libraries on hold, but those holds will not be fulfilled until interlibrary courier service resumes.
Checked out materials may be returned to the library at any time, as the exterior book drops are now open. However, staff will not be able to accept materials handed to them at the time of curbside pickup. Instead, patrons will be directed to use the book drops to ensure safety for all.
Digital resources, including downloads, streaming services, and other electronic resources are available 24/7 and can be accessed at digital.waylibrary.info. Library cards for digital resources may also be requested online.
Way staff is adding new virtual programming to the website every week. Visit “From Stay-at-Home to Way-at-Home” at waylibrary.info to experience Way’s expanding virtual offerings, and follow the Library on Facebook for up-to-the-minute announcements and engaging content.
The library is located at 101 E. Indiana Ave.