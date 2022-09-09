Rossford Police

Rossford Police Department Sgt. Anthony Allen, the firearms instructor and a Wood County Special Response Team member, shows the Citizens Police Academy class the weapons and other personal equipment used by the Rossford police officers.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service.

At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved.

