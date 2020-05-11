Bowling Green’s power was quickly restored after a 30-minute outage on Sunday, but the utilities director said the issue is not resolved.
Toledo Edison - FirstEnergy Corp. is still determining what happened and how to fix the two lines that feed into Bowling Green, Brian O’Connell said. The outage, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., affected 9,500 meters, he said.
“The line that comes in from the west side of town, they had an outage on that line that feeds the city,” O’Connell said on Monday.
That line also impacted the Village of Haskins and Bowling Green’s water treatment plant, which has a backup generator. There were other reports of power outages around the county.
The downed line tripped the breakers at two substations, on Poe and Brim roads and West Gypsy Lane Road. Power was lost to the majority of the west side of Bowling Green and downtown, O’Connell said.
“Once it’s established there was no damage and we could isolate the feed from the west side of town, we basically converted everything over to the east side of town,” he said. “That’s how it was able to come on for Bowling Green relatively quickly. If we had damage or poles down, it would have been longer.”
Crews opened the breakers at two substations, rerouting transmission and restoring power. This is a temporary fix, O’Connell said.
“We’re still looking at what caused the problem,” he said.
“It’s really critical for us to get the other feed up for reliability and redundancy,” O’Connell said. “We are very interested in having that fixed as soon as possible.”
Toledo Edison crews are working on the issue, but they have such a large system, it takes time to find the problem, he said.
“Our system is a lot more smaller than theirs,” O’Connell said. “We’re somewhat fortunate we’re on the smaller side, and also redundant.
“We can isolate area that’s damaged and get it repaired quickly.”