Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 900 block of Mitchell Road Tuesday night.
Scanner reports said that the blaze was in the area of 955 S. Mitchell Road, which is the Ohio Department of Transportation building.
A couple of explosions were heard in the area around 9:45 p.m., followed by sirens.
According to the scanner, the fire was contained to the ODOT area and did not spread.
A Bowling Green Police Division dispatcher said there was a fire, but was not able to provide more information.
(This will be updated.)