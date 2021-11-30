PERRYSBURG — Effective Wednesday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., crews will conduct a test dig along on the northwest corner of the intersection of Indiana Avenue and West Boundary Street, according to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Work may impact the multi-use pedestrian path, but will not impact traffic.
Through December, manhole work is possible along Indiana Avenue. This work will not impact traffic at this time. Work on the project impacting traffic on southbound West Boundary between Front and West Sixth streets, and the closure of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be announced. The project will be complete: in January. The project investment is $747,000.