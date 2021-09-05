Police are investigating a series of thefts at a Bowling Green fitness center.
On Wednesday, Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to Planet Fitness, 1135 S. Main St., where four men reported theft from their lockers.
One told police that he was told someone had gone through lockers and stolen credit cards. He said he had $440 stolen from a Visa card and $1,017 from a second credit card. To get to the cards, they had to breach a lock on the locker and search his wallet. The suspect also took a $20 bill, he said.
According to the police report, another member told police he arrived at the fitness center at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and while there his debit card, his mother’s card and an U.S. Bank card were all taken. He said $475 was stolen from his account before he deactivated the card.
A third man reported his credit card, debit card and $20 in cash were taken between when he arrived at 7:30 p.m. and left at 9 p.m. There was $600 in attempted charges on the two cards, he told police
A fourth member told police when he got to Planet Fitness at 7 p.m., another member was leaving the locker room and said that his cash and credit cards had been stolen out of his wallet. He checked and said his bank card and cash also were missing.
In late August, two vehicles parked at the fitness center were broken into.
The owner of a 2018 Honda CR-V said she went into the gym and when she returned to her vehicle, she found the rear passenger window broken out and her purse missing.
Her purse contained around $280 in cash, according to the police report, as well as credit and debit cards and her driver’s license.
A half hour later, police received another complaint of a vehicle break-in, this time a 2016 Jeep.
When the owner came out of the gym, she found her front passenger window broken and her backpack taken. The backpack contained her textbook and a pair of cordless headphones.