Tapping into nostalgia and humor, the annual Click it or Ticket National mobilization for 2021 begins today with a press event and the release of the new Click it or Ticket video.
“Don’t be a dummy Wood County! Buckle up every time,” is the crash test dummies’ message.
In stressing the importance of safety belt use, the video features the classic crash test dummies from the original 1986 promotion of the newly passed law, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert J. Ashenfelter,Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Wiechman.
“Our objective is 100% safety belt compliance in Ohio,” Ashenfelter said in the video.
Wasylyshyn said his goal to make safety belt use a habit, regardless of where one is sitting in a car.
Like the event, the video noted recent safety belt crash data statistics.
• 50% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night in 2019 were not wearing seat belts
• 43% of fatalities on Wood County roads between 2018 and 2020 were not wearing seat belts
• Most crashes happen within a 5 minute drive from home
• Wood County is ranked first among all counties in Ohio for compliance
Wiechman said that the law is not about writing tickets, but saving lives.
The event is being held by the Wood County Safe Communities Coalition at the Wood County Historical Center and Museum. It will include a discussion of current statistics for Wood County and Ohio, as well as efforts for education and awareness.