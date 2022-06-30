BATH TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 near Bluelick Road shut down the highway for two hours Thursday morning, and injured a Findlay driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima post is investigating the semi rollover crash that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. on Thursday.
A 1996 Western Star Semi was driven by Kasey L. Moore, 50, Michigan City, Indiana. Moore was southbound on I-75, went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned in the roadway. Two large metal coils were detached from the trailers.
Shortly after the crash, a secondary crash occurred when a 2017 Kia Sorento failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead striking the overturned semi. The Kia Sorento was driven by Cienna Pearl Kennedy, 26, Findlay. Kennedy was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.