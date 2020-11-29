FINDLAY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post is investigating a single commercial vehicle injury traffic crash that occurred early this morning on Interstate 75 southbound near milepost 162 Allen Township, Hancock County.
Karar Sheab, age 34, of Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2015 Freightliner. Sheab sustained minor injuries because of the crash, and was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.
Sheab was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at 2:34 a.m. when he swerved to the right avoid a vehicle that was disabled from a previous crash. Sheab then overcorrected causing his vehicle to rollover onto its left side. Sheab’s vehicle then struck the concrete median barrier and a deer.
All three lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately three hours.
Hanco EMS, Allen Township Fire Department and Hall’s Towing assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene. Sheab was wearing his seatbelts, and alcohol/drug use is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.