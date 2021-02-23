WESTON — An accident Saturday east of the village caused a power outage.
Dannielle Asztalos, Weston, was traveling westbound on Sand Ridge Road just west of Range Line Road around 4 a.m. when she went off the left side of the roadway. Her Ford F-250 struck a utility pole, causing disabling damage to her truck and knocking power out.
Facebook posts by the Weston Township Fire Department indicate power was restored at 9:30 a.m. and the road reopened at 6:18 p.m.
Asztalos was cited for failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension and failure to maintain reasonable control.
According to the accident report, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the accident.
The report filed by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office is not complete and is subject to change.