LIME CITY – A recent shoplifting heist shows Perrysburg Township police are on the front lines of combating a rising level of area retail store theft.
Perrysburg Township Lt. Matt Gazarek had Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, with him on a ride-along on Tuesday when Ghanbari spotted a professional shoplifting heist in progress at Kohl’s, 10323 Fremont Pike. Two were arrested, along with theft related tools and $1,869 in stolen goods.
“The concern is that these things continue to happen, not just in our community, but in communities across the nation and we need to make sure we are providing all the tools and resources for our law enforcement officers to do their job,” Ghanbari said.
At 8:25 p.m. Gazarek was driving an unmarked police vehicle. Ghanbari noticed suspicious activity associated with a silver Jeep Liberty near the entrance of the store with the engine running. Vehicle identification from police dispatch identified the vehicle as associated with Shawna Wootton, 47, Toledo, who had a history of theft. Lisa Smith, 47, Toledo, was also arrested. Tools used to disable security devices were identified, Gazarek said.
Both women are being charged with felony 5 theft and felony 5 criminal tools and transported to the Wood County jail. Security footage is being reviewed.
“Haraz saw it before I did, but that’s because he comes out and rides with us all the time,” Gazarek said.
Because Gazarek was driving, he said he might not have noticed the activity without the help of Ghanbari. He pointed out that the township department is small, without a dedicated theft division.
“A few weeks ago I launched a ride-along and learn challenge, where I’m encouraging elected officials across the country to spend at least a shift a year riding with their local law enforcement and first responders. The time that I spend with local law enforcement helps generate a lot of the ideas that I have,” Ghanbari said.
Manpower is a constant battle for the department, Gazarek said.
“One of the biggest things for us is there were four people on that call last night. You’re talking a minimum of two hours for each person. That ties us up on people who do not live in Perrysburg Township, committing crimes and takes us away from the citizens who pay for our levies,” Gazarek said. “One officer was putting property in the property room. One officer was still typing after midnight. One officer was just getting back from the jail after midnight. Another officer was sorting through pictures. Everybody was trying to do at least two things.”
He noted that they regularly deal with theft cases involving suspects from other parts of the country, including New York, New Jersey and Texas.
“Houston, of all places. They are making their way here to steal from the Home Depots and the Lowe’s. It’s a racket. We’re dealing with all these people who are not from Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township or Wood County,” Gazarek said.
Ghanbari is also credited by Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis for helping to advance legislation related to the theft rings.
House Bill 272, spearheaded by Ghanbari, has passed the Ohio House with bipartisan support. Curtis said that the legislation requires high-volume, third-party online sellers to disclose certain pieces of identifying information to protect consumers.
“Right now people can log on and create any kind of Facebook or Craig’s List page and it lets them sell goods that are stolen,” Curtis said.
Curtis and Gazarek said that there are several weekly arrests, some for as much as $10,000, related to the organized theft rings. He said that there are still opportunistic thefts from cars that are also sold online, but the volume of shoplifting has grown because of the proximity of the community to the crossroads of interstates 75 and 80.
“The highway is 100% why we have so much of this crime, and it’s not just Perrysburg Township. It’s all the way up and down the interstate. We step it up this time of year. We’re not trying to hide the fact that we’re in unmarked cars,” Gazarekaid. “They don’t see you. They are looking for unmarked patrol cars. We sometimes have six unmarked patrol cars out there and our goal is to deter. I would rather that they did not come out here, knowing that we are in unmarked cars.”