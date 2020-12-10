Coronavirus vaccines will start arriving in Wood County by the end of the month.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison made the announcement at Thursday’s health board meeting, which was held virtually.
The first shipment will be on or around Dec. 22, he said.
Allocations numbers won’t be known until Friday at the earliest.
The first focus will be getting the vaccine to EMS staff and those with intellectual disabilities and mental illness that are in group homes, Robison said.
Long-term care facilities will be served by pharmacies.
“We don’t know how many doses we’re going to get so we might not get through those groups.”
He plans to estimate every week with partner agencies how much vaccine can be administered so when it arrives, it can be repackaged and sent out.
“It is our intention to administer every dose we receive every week,” he said, “and we hope to keep doing that until the vaccine exceeds our capacity. At that point we will push it to everyone in the county who will take it.”
His goal: “You can get a vaccine as easily as you can get a Frosty from Wendy’s.”
The health department will administer doses but does not plan on being the sole provider.
“We want to make it as widely available as possible so people can access it through normal channels,” Robison said.
An app from RB Sigma will be used to preregister people so no doses are wasted and requires no local data entry.
The 50 cents per administered dose will be a bargain, as “we can’t hire someone to do it that fast,” Robison said about the subsequent data entry.
The first vaccine will come from Pfizer, which will direct ship a minimum of 975 doses at a time with a five-day shelf life; Moderna, when it comes available, will be able to ship a minimum of 100, with a 30-day shelf life.
“Right now we are facing a significant increase in cases, week after week, for the last several weeks,” Robison said. “This poses a significant risk to the residents of Wood County because the longer that our cases are high and the higher they are, the greater the risk that those individuals who are at greatest risk for adverse outcomes could become sick.”
There have been no less than 3,000 interactions in the community who were either cases or contacts.
“The numbers are staggering,” Robison said.
This is why schools that have been in person are going to hybrid, and those that have been hybrid are going to remote learning, he said.
More than 30% of some student bodies have been in quarantine because of the cases that are happening in the community, he shared.
There has been good compliance with isolation and quarantine, he continued.
It is important to focus on driving down the number of cases, and the best way to do that is by following the public health guidelines and wear masks, keep your distance, disinfect and wash your hands often, he said.
He also is encourages limiting social gatherings and urged the community to make safe plans for the holidays.
“This is not a never-ended battle at this point because we have vaccine that’s coming to us just around the corner, so if we can double-down these efforts to give ourselves the best chance to minimize our cases. …”
Once vaccine is available, the county will be in a position to eradicate the virus “which is the goal after all … and to go back to life as normal.”
Robison said at drive-through testing on Nov. 28 in Perrysburg, 811 tests were given; 222 were positive with 50 from Wood County, 100 from Lucas County, and the rest from Michigan and surrounding counties.
That is a 29% positive rate, said board member Bob Midden.
“There were quite a number of people who came through who knew they were positive,” Robison said.
The health department will be using Bowling Green State University as a site for coronavirus vaccine storage.
The agreement is pending the approval of the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
Midden asked about security.
“There is a possibility that a black market could develop for these vaccines,” he said, adding that the university’s ultra-cold storage is typically used for research materials that aren’t in demand.
“I’m wondering if we need to be sure we have adequate security to guard against theft,” he said.
BGSU has the same concerns, Robison said.
“The contract requires us to limit access by BGSU employees so the only people who have access to the area will be Wood County employees except for a handful of individuals who … will have access to the area during a critical emergency,” he said.
“That will be following confirmation from us that that emergency exists,” he added.
“They have the same concerns you do,” Robison said, and noted the contract allows the health department to utilize the cold storage but will have to verity it meets the required needs logistically.
Contract tracing will continue until April 30 on campus at a cost of $24,000.
There are now 35 contact tracers working in the county.