The Wood County District Public Library at one point distributed 1,500 coronavirus test kits in just under five hours.
For the last several weeks, however, the library has received zero tests to hand out.
Library Director Michael Penrod reported at Monday’s board meeting that requests for the kits got so disruptive that the library added an automated answering system that alerts callers that there are no tests available.
“We have always said we are here to serve … but this was something we did not anticipate,” Penrod said.
He said when tests first became available in March, they were handing out two or three a week, then it jumped to 20 a week in August, then 50 a day and finally between 7,000 and 8,000 in November and December, he said.
“We had no idea what COVID test kits would mean for public libraries,” Penrod said.
He said, according to Google Analytics, which tracks webpage activity, hits on the library’s site in December went up 56%, clicks on directions to the library went up 74%, and clicks on the phone number went up 251%.
“That many new people were seeking Wood County District Public Library for test kits,” Penrod said.
At one point, the library distributed 1,500 test kits in 4.5 hours in early January, he said.
People were calling from Detroit, Penrod said, and people were asking for tests to be held for them.
At one point, he said one staff member would answer the phone, communicate how many were needed, and someone would run them out the door.
“If we get more, we’re going to have someone stand out there and hand them out,” Penrod said.
There were so many people calling, the library installed an automated answering system that said test kits were not available, he said. So many calls were coming in, people were getting the message that all circuits were busy.
“That’s a first for us. We’re now using the automated attendant because the phones were ringing off the hook and we couldn’t get anything done,” Penrod said.
“I share that not as a complaint,” he continued. “This has been an opportunity. Us helping the state to distribute the tests pushed so many people to libraries for the first time.”
Penrod said it has been several weeks since the library has had the tests as schools and universities are now the priorities. They also can be shipped directly to a home.
If they can distribute more tests, they will, but right now there is no news on when more test kits may come in, he said.
Penrod said at times the Wood County Health Department would drop off tests, as the library was open nights and weekends and was more accessible.
“That is just huge,” said board member Nathan Eikost, who commended the staff for the work they did.