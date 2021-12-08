Bowling Green State University is reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases this week.
There are 60 positive coronavirus cases, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 50 student (43 confirmed; 37 off campus and 13 on campus), four faculty and six staff reports (eight suspected) from Dec. 1-7.
Last period there were 33 cases (23 confirmed), including 28 students (23 confirmed; 16 off campus, 12 on campus) and five staff (five suspected).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 728, since Aug. 26.
There are five students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday. There is once student quarantined in a residence hall.
The dashboard also reports vaccinations; 90.4% of faculty and 73.8% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
There 14.3% exempted students and 88.1% compliance of the mandate, which was issued in September and goes into effect with the spring semester.
There are 81% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13.2% exemptions and 94.3% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 6.3% exemptions and 96.6% compliance.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.