There have been 19,618 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 446 since Wednesday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays, but were published on Wednesday last week due to the holiday.
There is an average of 63.7 cases per day.
There have been 279 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 873 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 24 since Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 1,683,472 confirmed cases and 26,483 confirmed deaths.
According to the state dashboard, 60.25% of Wood County residents have started a vaccine. In Ohio, 57.74% have started a vaccine.