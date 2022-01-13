Bowling Green State University is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases this week.
There are 131 positive coronavirus cases according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays. This is the first report, and included two days of numbers, for the spring semester and the first since the return from winter break. Classes started on Monday.
From the winter break, Dec. 18-Jan.9 there were 286 cases (213 confirmed). That includes 236 students (190 confirmed), eight faculty and 42 staff reports (23 confirmed) from Dec. 18-Jan. 9.
This period, which is Monday and Tuesday, has 131 cases (41 confirmed). That includes 116 students (36 confirmed, 86 off campus, 30 on campus), three faculty and 12 staff (five confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 131, since Monday, which is the start of the semester.
There are eight students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
The dashboard also reports vaccinations; 90.6% of faculty and 78.1% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
There 14.9% exempted students and 93.1% compliance of the university mandate, which was issued in September.
There are 85.5% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13.6% exemptions and 99.1% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 6.3% exemptions and 96.6% compliance.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.