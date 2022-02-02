Coronavirus cases plummeted at Bowling Green State University this week.
There have been 87 coronavirus cases reported on campus in the last week, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
There were 78 student cases, with 45 off campus, for the period of Jan. 26-Monday. There were two faculty and seven staff cases.
Last reporting period, there were 183 cases. That includes 167 student cases, with 96 off campus. There were two faculty and 14 staff cases.
Since Jan. 10, which was the start of spring semester, there have been 612 cumulative cases, including 552 students, 11 faculty and 49 staff.
There are nine students isolated in university housing.
The dashboard also reports vaccinations: 90.9% of faculty and 80.5% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
There are 15.5% exempted students and 96% compliance of the university mandate, which was issued in September.
There are 85.5% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13.8% exemptions and 99.3% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, 90.9% are vaccinated, 6% are exempted and there is and 96.9% compliance.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.