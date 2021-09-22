Bowling Green State University is reporting 55 positive coronavirus cases, including 41 confirmed and 14 suspected.
There are 49 student (38 confirmed, 11 suspected), four faculty and two staff reports (three confirmed, three suspected) from Sept. 15-21.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 118 cases (97 confirmed, 17 suspected), including 114students (97 confirmed, 17 suspected), one faculty and three staff (three confirmed, one suspected).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 434, with 419 students, seven faculty and eight staff, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 59.7% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 47.9% confirmed.
There are 73.3% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 62.8% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 70.1% reported.
There are five students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
Isolation separates individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from others to minimize the spread of the virus. Quarantine separates individuals who have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 from the general public. All residence hall students are offered on-campus quarantine and isolation space. Students may choose to return home.
The dashboard tracks weekly case numbers reported to BGSU, on-campus students in isolation and quarantine, current face covering requirements, state and local case rates and community vaccination rates.
The Falcon Health Center is offering free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday.
This fall, BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home COVID-19 test with results in 15 minutes. The tests are available across campus and can be picked up at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, the Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and the front desks of residence halls.
BGSU is offering free, on-campus testing inside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. These tests are administered by appointment only. BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home test with results in 15 minutes. They are available at the student union, the Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and the front desks of residence halls.
In August, BGSU launched its vaccine incentive program, #VaxBGSU. Prizes, including full tuition for four years, will continue to be awarded over the next few weeks.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.