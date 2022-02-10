Coronavirus cases are still decreasing at Bowling Green State University this week.
There have been 29 coronavirus cases reported on campus in the last week, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
There were 26 student cases, with nine off campus, for the period of Feb. 2-Monday. There were one faculty and two staff cases.
Last reporting period, there were 87 cases. That includes 78 student cases, with 45 off campus. There were two faculty and seven staff cases.
Since Jan. 10, which was the start of spring semester, there have been 641 cumulative cases, including 578 students, 12 faculty and 51 staff.
There are four students isolated in university housing, and one quarantined in a residence hall.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.