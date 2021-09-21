LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department has canceled the annual open house, due to increasing county coronavirus numbers.
“I’ve had some discussions with some people more knowledgeable than me, based on the current situation, in regards to COVID, and increasing number of cases we are seeing… maybe it’s going to peak in mid to late October, so based on that it’s probably going to continue to get worse at least until the time of the open house. I think it’s probably in our best interest to forego the event again this year,” Fire Chief Tom Brice said at a recent meeting.
The event was also canceled last year.
“I don’t think any of us want to be in a situation where we are part of a COVID outbreak, where we would be even slightly considered responsible for making a number of people sick,” Brice said.
The open house is a popular community event that usually involves food with the department members cooking and giving tours of the equipment.
Trustee Gary Britten brought up the annual feather party fundraiser that typically takes place in November.
“For the past several years it has been a very limited number of people who organized that,” Brice said. “We’ve kind of already made the decision, taking the COVID factor out, that we’re not going to have the feather party this year.”
Past years also included a silent auction and bingo. The event was also not held last year for safety issues related to COVID-19.
Trustees accepted Brice’s recommendations for the cancellations.
Also at the Sept. 1 meeting, the rustees accepted federal grant for $43,945 to the fire department for a new air compressor cascade system and fill station for the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus. The approval is required because there is a required 5% match from the township.