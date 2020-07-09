STONY RIDGE – Boy Scout leadership may save the day in the future, scouts of troop 332 learned during this week’s “COVID-19 Zombie Apocalypse” summer camp.
When coronavirus shut down summer camp plans at the Erie Shores Council Scout Reservation near Pioneer, Boy Scout leaders Paul Perry and Eric Heinemann created a five day pioneer camp worthy of its adopted name, full of survival and story-telling skills
The camp, located at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, was ground zero for the week’s activities.
“We wanted to give the boys something to remember about this summer,” Perry said.
He said at the end of the camp on Thursday, each scout was handed the camp badge saying “Troop 332 Summer Camp 2020-The COVID Zombie Apocalypse.” It was decorated with a zombie, gravestone and COVID virus symbol. The nine scouts who participated decided on the camp theme.
The scouts’ safety was also seen to, with each boy given a kit complete with sanitation equipment, including masks made by the St. John’s Ladies Auxiliary.
Over the past week, the boys, ages 13 to 17, worked toward badges in pioneering, orienteering, Native American lore, archaeology and theater arts.
Pioneering activities taught the scouts how to make useful camp gadgets for the homestead. Options included a camp table, drying rack or a tool rack.
“The boys decided to build a couch of rope and logs between two trees,” Perry said.
He added it helps them understand how to build things in the wilderness.
The second badge the scouts are going for is the orienteering badge, where they learn to make their way across the wilderness.
“We teach the boys real life skills on how to use topography, compass and map to set a course and keep on it while making choices along the way,” he said, adding that these are handy skills in a time when GPS might fail.
With the archaeology badge, Heinemann said they started out by showing the scouts what not to do, by watching the movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”
“We then asked the boys how the movie and real archaeology are different, especially what was missed in the movie,” Heinemann said.
The leaders showed how important it was to real archaeologists to record finds, including photographing and logging in the artifact as well as recording the time of day and location of each find.
Heinemann said that for the Native American lore badge, they focused on the games, language, customs, clothing and food of the tribes of Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and Michigan
“The boys learned about leather working and common foods, too,” he said. “As a matter of fact, Sunday night’s meal included succotash, a Native American dish of corn and beans.”
He said they also had a University of Toledo student spend six hours showing how to do flint-napping for arrowheads.
The theater arts badge work, while perhaps not exactly survival skills, encourages the story-telling that human beings do to remember times past.
“We have a Bowling Green State University student coming out to teach about technical aspects such as costuming, lighting, and set design, as well as performance techniques,” Heinemann said.
At the end, the boys presented a one act play that they created. All were required to participate, be it actor or stage hand. Those tales will be told around the camp’s evening campfire.
Many day trips were planned, to Sidecut Metropark, an ice cream stand and at least one trip to the pool to beat the heat.
Service has not been forgotten, with plans for the troop to go to KOA campground to clear brush from the trails for the Paul Bunyan patch.
Plans for this week of activities were successful due to the assistance of the community, Perry said.
“We came up with the ideas,” he said. “But we could not done it all without the help of friends and the great parents.”
He particularly said they appreciated the support they received from St. John’s Church, which allows them to use a building on the back of their lot as a year-round scout headquarters.
They said that one 17-year-old scout, whose trip to Camp Philmont in New Mexico was canceled due to COVID-19, was very helpful in running the camp.