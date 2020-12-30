From the first coronavirus cases reported in Wood County in March, to the first vaccine administered in December, 2020 has been a year for the record books.
We have lost 144 Wood County residents, as of Wednesday.
We learned lingo like lockdown, contact tracing, social distance and mask up. It was the year of mandatory masks, meetings by Zoom and “wine with DeWine” twice a week.
The first mention, locally, of coronavirus was in late January.
“We are watching this closely and working with our partners to make sure that we’re all prepared,” said former Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey.
The first cases — a Rossford couple who had traveled abroad — were reported in the March 23 edition of the Sentinel-Tribune.
As of Wednesday, there have been 8,091 COVID-19 cases in Wood County.
A timeline of the virus coverage locally:
On March 10, Bowling Green State University canceled all “live” classes, effective March 23. There would be no return to classes after spring break.
Event cancellations and facility closings started ricocheting after that: Youth Olympics, senior centers, libraries, churches and schools.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who started holding twice-a-week press conferences to update the media and public on coronavirus, closed schools on March 12 — for three weeks. That turned into the rest of the academic year being remote.
High school tournaments in basketball, wrestling and ice hockey were scrapped. Baseball and track seasons never started.
BGSU’s sports season ended on March 12, with the cancellation of the MAC basketball tournaments. Hockey wasn’t far behind.
The next big closing by DeWine was on March 17, when bars and restaurants were ordered shut. They could have delivery and curbside service.
That night, the state health director also called off in-person voting in the March primary, a back-and-forth that went well into the evening.
A state-wide shutdown was ordered on March 22, as cases “spiked” at 350.
“If you’re going to make a mistake, it better be on the side of being too aggressive than not aggressive enough,” DeWine said at the time.
As the coronavirus came to the county, residents emptied grocery store shelves of staples like toilet paper.
The first Wood County deaths, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, were reported April 8.
DeWine launched his Responsible Restart Ohio plan on April 27, slowly opening businesses, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.
But, officials running large events did not feel comfortable holding “mass gatherings,” while trying to sanitize and enforce masks.
Later in the year, the big events were canceled in the county: the National Tractor Pulling Championships, Black Swamp Arts Festival, Pemberville Free Fair and Applebutter Fest. A limited Wood County Junior Fair was held.
Schools were a mixed bag starting the 2020-21 academic year.
Bowling Green stayed online, prompting a protest group, BG VOICE, to hold rallies in support of in-class learning.
Rossford, Perrysburg, North Baltimore and Eastwood were hybrid, while Otsego, Lake and Elmwood held in-person classes.
Sports restarted — with some stops as cases came up. The first football game of the fall kicked off on Sept. 4.
BGSU started the fall semester with a mix of online and in-person classes.
“This looks very different than it did in the spring,” Batey, who was appointed chief health officer at the university, said of the fall semester. He also announced in September that it was unlikely that BGSU would have to shut down as it did in the spring.
“We’re in a very different position in our knowledge of the virus,” Batey said.
A limited BGSU football schedule was planned, with the first game, against rival University of Toledo, on Nov. 4.
Going through the fall, COVID-19 cases began to increase.
DeWine made a few outdoor airport stops, imploring people to wear a mask, watch distance and wash hands.
The vaccine arrived last week in Wood County.
“I feel comfortable having my family vaccinated with the vaccine,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner. “I would encourage people to take it.”
For all the bad this year, there was a lot of good.
School administrators found ways to feed thousands of students and their families over the summer and into the next academic year.
Family and friends continued to visit loved ones in nursing homes with window visits and phone calls.
Toy bears appeared in windows, a friendly sign for kids to find.
Pastors preached in parking lots or through Facebook Live.
“Happy birthday,” “thank you” and “I miss you” were said through drive-bys in neighborhoods and at schools.
The Easter bunny waved from a fire truck in Luckey and Santa was seen through plexiglass in Perrysburg. Halloween trick or treating went on, some in the daytime hours to be safer and a few in drive-thru style.
Christ’s Church volunteers served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, with all the fixings, delivering to vehicles at the Bowling Green Community Center.
There were flyovers and a fire brigade parade for first responders.
Senior citizens were assured they wouldn’t miss a meal with home deliveries, and a two-week pantry supply.
Graduating seniors were shown a lot of love with parades through their communities and drive-in ceremonies.
Sewers stitched thousands of masks, then donated them to hospitals.
Bingo was called out from cars in a Grand Rapids parking lot.
We explored parks and dusted off bikes, golf clubs and fishing rods to enjoy the great outdoors. And we appreciated that dinner out even more, sitting outside.
Millions of dollars in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money poured in to pay for sanitizer, technology and small business grants.