Sweeping residence hall policy changes at Bowling Green State University were released Monday, but more plans are still on the horizon.
The announcements are in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They came by way of an email to students with details also included on the BGSU website. Policy changes include residency requirement changes, detailed use of masks for a variety of locations and isolation policies. Move-in dates have also been changed.
The university 2020 Reopening Plan emphasizes physical distancing and other advice from local health officials.
Due to the inherent risks community living will present, it is necessary for us to adjust our move-in plan and revise our housing policies and procedures to adapt to the on-going pandemic.
The new face covering policy is spelled out in detail on the site.
According to the website, “Each residence hall is its own, individual community and students with roommates and suite-mates will be treated as a single household.”
Masks will be mandated.
“Everyone in the residence halls will be expected to wear cloth face coverings in all common areas, which is considered to be any area outside of a personal room or suite within the residence hall. … Standing 6 feet apart does not excuse the requirement of wearing a mask.”
The policies go so far as to detail the order of operations and number of face masks required when entering a common bathroom for showering and brushing teeth.
Residence halls have an extensive list of changes. Entry and exit locations will be restricted, there will be hand sanitizing stations and student gatherings will be limited. There will also be protocol changes to the community kitchens, laundry, lounges, computer labs and to the front desk.
Additionally, guests and visitors will not be allowed from move-in through Sept. 8.
The isolation policy, if a student contracts COVID-19, will require that the student leave campus for the duration of whatever the current quarantine requirements are. As such, each student is going to be required to complete an action plan. The plan will outline where the student will go and other related details.
The BGSU two year residency requirement still exists, but for the first time it can be appealed. Appeals forms must be submitted by June 26. If appealed the $200 housing payments will be refunded.
The move-in dates are now earlier, because of the university calendar change that has the semester starting Aug. 26. The new dates are now from Aug. 20 - 25.
A new move-in plan is also in the works, but won’t be finalized until July 15.