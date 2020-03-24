COVID-19 reduces population at Wood County jail

The jail population has been reduced by about 35 inmates, to 130, because of coronavirus concerns, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

He said that the population at the beginning of the month was 165. The sheriff was on a county panel on Tuesday held at the Wood County Commissioners’ office.

“The municipal court judges have ruled that non-violent offenders … can be summoned into court,” Wasylyshyn said, not sent to the jail.

Domestic violence and assault offenders will still be incarcerated, he said.

Many of the new persons going into the jail will be judged on a case-by-case basis. For example, a drug offender or someone accused of driving under the influence, may be released if someone can care for them, Wasylyshyn said.

“Instead of going to jail, they’ll be given a date to go to court,” he said. “If someone’s being difficult or the law enforcement officer feels that this person needs to go to jail … we will still accept that person.

“There will be exceptions to that but, generally speaking, non-violent, misdemeanor offenders are not going to go to the jail.”

Wasylyshyn said there have been no suspected cases of coronavirus among the inmates.

“Actually we’ve had compliments from the inmates on how frequently we’re sanitizing the jail and the precautions we’re taking,” he said.

It’s difficult for the inmates to be away from each other in the dormitory-style setting, Wasylyshyn said, and there is no mandatory “social distancing.”

“We can’t make them do that, but with our numbers being down, we can have fewer in a housing unit,” he said.

The sheriff said he is prepared for COVID-19 in the jail.

“We expect it eventually. It’s going to hit all aspects and the jail is a reflection of the community. As the community gets it, we’ll probably have it in the jail and we’ll start segregating.”

Wasylyshyn said that administrators, nurses and a medical doctor are used to handling ill people in the jail.

“If you look at this, that some people — and maybe the majority of people — are going to go through it like a bad flu, we deal with people in jail who have the flu all the time,” he said.

He said that, statistically, the average inmate is under the age of 30.

Everyone who enters the jail has their temperature taken. No visitors are allowed right now.