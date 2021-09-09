To celebrate Constitution Day, the Wood County judges invite the public to an open house on Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wood County Courthouse.
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers signed the United States Constitution, the most influential document in American history.
In celebration of Constitution Day, the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, in cooperation with Judge David Woessner, Judge Matthew Reger, Judge Molly Mack, and Judge Joel Kuhlman, are holding an open house.
The court will also be recognizing the 125th anniversary of the Wood County Courthouse, which opened on Sept. 29, 1896.
Guests can begin their visit on the second floor of the courthouse and look into the probate court, presided over by Woessner.
On the third floor, the recently renovated courtroom 1, presided over by Reger, will be open for viewing and self-guided tours. Visitors may also stop in to see courtroom 2, which is presided over by Mack. An opportunity to witness criminal hearings taking place in front of Kuhlman will be available in courtroom 4 of the Wood County Office Building.
The first 100 guests in attendance will receive a free Pocket Guide to the United States Constitution.