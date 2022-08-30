COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students.

The court did not say why it would not hear the appeal. The 9th District Court of Appeals in Akron upheld the judgment in late March.

0
0
0
0
0