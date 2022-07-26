The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday held a public hearing on its first owner request to designate a residence on the city’s Local Historic Register.
The location, 328 E. Court St., is owned by Nina Vaughan and is situated on 0.1606 acres.
According to documents submitted by Vaughan, the home is built in the four-square style, dating back to approximately 1892. Designed by architect Homer C. Brown, the home was the residence of Dr. Willis Maynard Tuller; Brown later became Tuller’s son-in-law. Tuller served as the city’s mayor, and director of the Bowling Green School Board, elected in the 1880s.
“He was an original member of the BG Natural Gas Company, which was organized in 1885 to provide gas for illuminating and fire purposes for the community,” Vaughan’s documents read. “He also served as the physician and surgeon for both railroads that passed through Bowling Green.”
Vaughan was not present at Tuesday’s hearing and no public comment was offered on the matter. The HPC voted unanimously to pass the matter onto city council. By ordinance, council will then pass it on to the planning commission, which will hold a hearing and make a recommendation to council. Council will then hold its own public hearing before putting the matter to a vote.
Council recently approved the HPC’s recommendation to place the Bowling Green Police Division building and Needle Hall at City Park on the register.
The HPC also moved forward with potential plans related to historic signage. The creation of historic signage for various sites in the city, and the possibility of applying for a Certified Local Government grant from the state of Ohio to fund them, have been a major topic of discussion by the HPC for some months.
Vice Chair John Sampen told the commission about a project in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where various professionals were invited to come together with the goal of developing a proposal for signage in that city in a single day.
HPC member Christina Tracy wondered if the HPC might do something similar and issue a call for artists, architects, landscapers and others to help develop signage.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to achieve everything in one fell swoop,” she said, referencing the goal of having signage throughout the city, and suggesting a phased project. The potential for signage in the downtown as the initial focus was also discussed.
“I think, for the visibility factor, I think that’s a great one to start with,” HPC Chair Chris Mowen said.
Mowen and Tracy agreed to meet and discuss the details about the project, with the hopes of holding the event during the month of September.
Also discussed was the possibility of creating an ad hoc committee around the signage issue.
“It keeps that momentum going while we’re between our meetings,” Mowen said.
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Heard that there has been progress in making a local historic designation for University Hall at Bowling Green State University. The group heard that an agreement has been signed by both BGSU President Rodney Rogers and Mayor Mike Aspacher. Sampen said the issue now is deciding how best to prepare some kind of recognition for that designation, and when that designation might happen. He suggested that it might take place when the new entrance of BGSU near Court Street is finished, and said he would contact Rogers about it.
• Heard from Sampen regarding the former South Main School building being sold. He suggested that the HPC might make a statement about the building’s preservation.
“I’m worried about that building,” he said. “I’m worried about some other buildings as well. … We can at least bring some awareness to those buildings.”
The potential for the HPC to formulate a statement or article about the matter was to be added to the next meeting’s agenda.