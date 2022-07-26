BG Historic Home

328 E. Court St. in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday held a public hearing on its first owner request to designate a residence on the city’s Local Historic Register.

The location, 328 E. Court St., is owned by Nina Vaughan and is situated on 0.1606 acres.

