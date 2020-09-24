The two Virginia residents arrested Monday and charged with making terrorist threats remain in jail.
They are scheduled to appear in Perrysburg Municipal Court Oct. 1.
John C. Davison, 38, and Vicki M. Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, remain incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center on $50,000 bond each, with no 10% allowed.
The Davisons were each charged with one count of making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony; one count of carrying a concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; one count of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
An employee of GetGo Transportation, near Lemoyne and Ayers roads, called the police Monday to report two people who had exited a vehicle and were walking on the tracks behind the airport. They had a backpack and shovels, the employee said.
They were found to have a Glock, ammunition and tourniquets in the pack, police said.