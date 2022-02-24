Two new Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in at the Wood County Juvenile Court on Jan. 31.
Mike Godfrey and Sallie Gardner were administered the oath of office by Wood County Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner.
In addition, Linda Hammer and Steve Heckler were sworn in as new and continuing members of the Wood County Juvenile Court’s Citizen Review Board.
The two new CASA volunteers join Wood County Juvenile Court’s active CASA program. CASA volunteers advocate for children alleged or found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children.
“Our volunteer CASAs continue our CASA program’s history of having individuals from all walks of life willing to step up and speak up for children throughout our county,” Woessner said.
He also acknowledged the service provided by the Citizen Review Board.
“Our Citizen Review Board provides a valuable service in reviewing case plans and recommendations for youth and families involved in abuse, neglect and dependency situations pending before the court. Our volunteer Citizen Review Board members provide input and assistance to the court as the court is asked to approve or modify case plans,” Woessner said.
The CASA Program advocates for children who are alleged or are found to be abused, neglected or dependent children. The program provides training and ongoing support for its volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a CASA may contact the program by calling 419-352-3554 additional information may be obtained at www.woodcountycasa.org.