'Coupon lady' charged with forgery in Rossford

ROSSFORD — The “car wash coupon lady” has been arrested by the Rossford Police Department.
Marsha L. Foster, 57, from St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested Thursday on U.S. 20 near Thompson Road.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 2:45 pm
ROSSFORD — The “car wash coupon lady” has been arrested by the Rossford Police Department.
Marsha L. Foster, 57, from St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested Thursday on U.S. 20 near Thompson Road.
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, February 21, 2020 2:45 pm. | Tags:
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]