The Wood County Health Department has started checking on its clients virtually.
Diana Krill, chief executive officer of the Community Health Center, said her office is adding telemedicine opportunities as people are stuck inside due to coronavirus pandemic mandates.
She explained during Thursday’s health board meeting that initially they started calling patients and doing wellness checks.
“We wanted to check they that had what they needed, that they weren’t feeling ill and making sure they had their medications,” Krill said.
Her department then started moving into telehealth.
In March, 12 telehealth checks were done; in the first week of April, there have been 34.
“The whole telehealth visit is working like it does if it’s face to face,” Krill said.
A lot of people are suffering from depression, and the department is working to connect them with online help.
Pharmacy curbside service is being offered.
“People might want that after this,” Krill said.
Virtual visits also are in the works.
Telehealth is a fantastic program, said board member Carolyn Rava.
“Some of your clients are home alone or have one other person and don’t feel well. When you call them and ask them how they’re doing, they feel so secure,” she said.
Health Commissioner Ben Batey said he doesn’t see telehealth going away and that it is a silver lining to what is going on with COVID-19. It could be the answer to the transportation issue of getting clients to the health center, he said.
“We’re going to do everything we can to become experts at it so that we can still offer our patients that high quality health care but save them a trip that was a burden,” Batey said.
In other department reports, Health Promotion and Preparedness is taking the brunt of work in answering questions, Batey said.
Director Amy Jones said the majority of her staff has been working 50-60 hours per week for the last several weeks.
“Just one phone call takes an hour and a half to two hours to get through everything that we need to make sure they understand isolation and quarantine issues,” she said.
Those issues include family and work contact, Jones said.
“I spent (April 4) on the phone for about 2½ hours with someone at the hospital trying to figure out what workers could continue to work and what workers couldn’t,” she said.
Her office is also taking a lot of calls from people with symptoms wanting to know where they can go for testing plus people reporting on their neighbors who are gathering too close.
“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve done, but it’s been a long haul and long days,” Jones said.
According to Tracy Henderly, finance director, 53 hours of overtime were recorded from March 23 to April 11 at a cost of $2,173.
WIC Director Jackie Mears said the program has gone to a drive-up service.
They have seen an increase in clients; due to people being unemployed, there are a lot more eligible, Batey said.
Mears said curbside service has been offered since the second week of March.
They saw 439 people in March.
New client numbers also are up. Usually they are 30-40 new clients per month and in March it was 80, Mears said.
“We are just glad to be able to provide the service,” she said.
Vehicles are loaded with three month’s worth of food and her staff directs them to local food pantries that will be able to supply a little bit more if needed.
“That’s a fantastic program and if you’re getting more clients, way to go,” said board member Betty Wood.
Vital Statistics for birth and death records “got hit with a tsunami because Lucas County’s health department was adversely impacted,” Batey said.
“We got a drastic influx of individuals from Lucas County that came reaching out to us for all kinds of services and programs,” he said.
There has been an increase in requests for birth certificates, which can be purchased anywhere in the state, but death certificates have to be made in the county in which the person died.
Finance Director Tracy Henderly said she did reach out to the state for guidance in helping out Lucas County residents seeking death certificates, but at this time nothing has changed.
Batey reported that there are less people in the office with many of staff working from home.
“Currently we do not have any staff who are symptomatic,” Batey said. “I think these next couple weeks are going to be critical for us. We’re certainly not out of the woods anytime soon.”
What he doesn’t want to see is a lapse in behavior with people getting stir crazy and venturing outside during Ohio’s “stay at home” order.
“Now is the most critical time to double down … and we’re going to see much better outcomes in the long run if we can do that,” Batey said.