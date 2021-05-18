Wood County leaders have made plans to end the mask mandate.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that as of June 2, most COVID-19 restrictions would end, except for health care facilities. The Center for Disease Control announced that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and end physical distancing in most settings.
The Wood County commissioners have agreed that as of June 2, the mask order for county buildings (except Wood Haven) will end.
As there is no way to know who is vaccinated and who is not, subsequently there is no intention to ask.
Commissions ask that residents:
• Be respectful of personal space for all people. This as not a complete return to pre-pandemic life so it is asked that people keep their distance from others.
• Continue to encourage social distancing in all meetings. Manage the size of gatherings based on the size of the room. For example, the commissioners will continue to hold public session in the Hearing Room, and will allow chair spacing of no less than 3 feet apart.
• Encourage people who don’t feel well to keep their distance from others. Encourage them to go home until they feel better. Over this past year the instance of colds and flu dropped dramatically. This can be attributed to mask use, distancing, and hand washing.
• Make sure people know they are welcome to continue wearing a mask.
All protective measures (plexi-glass barriers, sneeze guards, etc.) installed in offices and departments over this past year will remain in place. The Buildings and Grounds staff will not alter, move, or store these items.