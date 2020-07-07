The number of active coronavirus cases in Wood County has increased to 63, a double-digit increase from last week.
Ben Batey, commissioner at the Wood County Health Department, shared the new numbers at the weekly teleconference held with the county commissioners.
He said the 63 cases are spread through the county. At one point last week, there were 40, he said. The average is 10-12 new cases a day on average.
The number increased to 65 later Tuesday.
He says the increase is due to more activity as people leave the house without masks and gather with friends.
“We need to keep an eye on things,” he said. “At this time, what we’re seeing in younger individuals, 18-30 years old.”
He cautioned as young people become infected, they may unwittingly pass it along to older adults.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine released the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, which puts counties on a level, with 1 being the lowest number of cases and 4 being the worst, based on seven indicators.
Wood County is at a Level 2, Batey said, which means the county is meeting two to three of the indicators and is seeing increased exposure and spread.
Indicators include the number of cases, how fast the increase in cases is and hospital data.
“When you start to get past Level 2 into Level 3 … you’re starting to recognize if we would ever move to that level, there will be hospitals impacted,” he said.
Officials are seeing this in other states, where the rise in cases has adversely impacted hospitals.
Hot spots in Ohio include Columbus and Cincinnati, which are in counties at Level 3.
“We certainly don’t what that to come to Northwest Ohio,” Batey said.
He will provide a county-wide update on cases Wednesday and will continue to watch if this increase is because of the holiday and people gathering or whether it is just a steady incline.
Also to be determined is whether it is time to only go out for essential needs, he said.
“We know how to control this virus across the county. It is wearing your face covering, it is keeping six feet of physical distance from people who don’t live in your, it is proper hand washing.”
Batey is seeing people infected after being at gatherings where face masks have not been worn. If the majority of residents continue to wear masks, there won’t be any outbreaks, he said.
Erin Konecki, assistant director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said her advice mirrored that given by Batey.
“As leaders, you’re being looked at as to how to handle this,” she said.
Masks are not political – they are science based.
“The masks are one of the few weapons we have in keeping it down,” she said about the virus. “It’s not fun … but it is a sacrifice we need to make to keep the community safe as a whole.”
Despite reports, there is no detrimental health affect to wearing a mask, she added.
She did recommend organizations have a stockpile of PPE in the event there is another surge in need in such items as thermometers and hand sanitizer.
The state had 805 new cases since Monday morning, Konecki said, and 16 deaths.
Columbiana County has seen an increase in cases and workers at Kings Island have tested positive, she said.
An Ohio coronavirus study has started with 1,200 random households receiving postcards. Workers going door to door to conduct testing will be wearing bright-colored shirts.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked about hand sanitizer that contains methanol, which can be toxic.
Konecki said there is a list on the FDA website listing the hand sanitizers that have been recalled. All that have been recalled have been made in Mexico, and Konecki advised people to check the labels on the sanitizer they buy.
Bowlus also wanted to know the difference between active cases and carriers of the virus.
Active cases are those individuals the department is monitoring who are under isolation in their homes, Batey explained. If someone tests positive or a probable case is reported, they must isolate at least 10 days and not go out until three days after the symptoms are gone.
An issue is those who are asymptomatic or who never went for testing or to see a doctor. In those cases, the department never hears about them, so the number is not complete.
“How many people is the health department working with … that’s the time frame when they can be actively contagious,” he said.
Batey provides an update every Wednesday on a breakdown of active cases and the zip codes they are in.
“It’s pretty spread out,” he said and added that some cases can be tracked back to a party or gathering of friends.
“As more individuals get together and do these types of activities, we see more cases,” he said.