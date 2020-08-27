Wood County has had 1,289 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 1,270 on Wednesday.
There have been 64 deaths, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 74 active cases. This is down from 82 on Wednesday.
There have been 120 hospitalizations since March, up one since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 593 males and 696 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, which means there is increased exposure ans spread and people should exercise a high degree of caution. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays. According to the state dashboard, Wood County has 81.03 cases per 100,000. It has had 106 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 112,489 confirmed cases and 3,791 confirmed deaths.