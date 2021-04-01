There have been 12,273 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 95 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 213 deaths.
There are 156 active cases; this is an increase of 46 since Monday.
There have been 602 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,852 males and 6,421 females.
There have been 106 men and 107 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 22 were in their 90s, 45 in their 80s, 23 in their 70s, eight in their 60s, six in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, 17 were in their 90s, 39 were in their 80s, 29 in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 23,328 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 7,990; health department, 8,780; Wood County Hospital, 4,458; and Community Health Services, 300.
There are 19 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 17.
There are 50-55 active cases in Bowling Green. There are 36-40 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are 11-15 active cases in Northwood. There are six-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Rossford and Walbridge.
There are one-five active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Genoa, Grand Rapids, Hoytville, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Pemberville, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
There have been 33 impacts to local schools, compared to 16 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, one staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), North Baltimore (five students, zero staff), Northwood (one student, zero staff); Otsego (two students, one staff), Penta Career Center (two students, zero staff); Perrysburg (eight students, four staff); and Rossford (six students, zero staff).
There have been 924 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is five more than last week.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 44,756 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 34.21% of the population. The number was 39,925 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 3,476,566 vaccines started, affecting 29.74% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 234 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 178 cases per 100,000. The reporting two weeks ago was 254 cases over the past two weeks; updated information was not available last week.
Statewide, there are 863,980 confirmed cases and 18,609 confirmed deaths.