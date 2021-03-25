There have been 12,080 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 66 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 210 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 110 active cases; this is an increase of 16 since Monday.
There have been 596 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,760 males and 6,2320 females.
There have been 105 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 17 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 28 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 20,268 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 7,990; health department, 6,440; Wood County Hospital, 3,738; and Community Health Services, 300.
There are 17 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 19.
There are 26-30 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are six-10 active cases in Northwood, Rossford, Walbridge and Weston.
There are one-five active cases in Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun and Wayne.
There have been 16 impacts to local schools for the week of March 15, compared to 31 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, zero staff), Bowling Green Christian Academy (one student, one staff), Eastwood (one student, zero staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), Northwood (two students, zero staff), Otsego (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (three students, zero staff); and Rossford (two students, one staff).
There have been 919 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is two more than last week.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, the program that powers all of Ohio’s dashboards is down worldwide.
Statewide, there are 854,450 confirmed cases and 18,382 confirmed deaths, but this is from earlier in the week.