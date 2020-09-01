Wood County has had 1,356 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,345 on Monday.
There have been 68 deaths, which is one more than Monday.
The latest death is a man in his 90s.
There have been 32 men and 36 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 62 active cases. This is down from 87 on Monday.
There have been 127 hospitalizations since March, an increase of three since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 620 males and 736 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 118,048 confirmed cases and 3,879 confirmed deaths.