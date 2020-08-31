Wood County has had 1,345 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, up from 46 on Friday, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,299 on Friday.
There have been 67 deaths, which is an increase of three.
The latest deaths are a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
There have been 31 men and 36 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 87 active cases. This is up from 54 on Friday.
There have been 124 hospitalizations since March, an increase of three since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 614 males and 731 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 116,666 confirmed cases and 3,854 confirmed deaths.