Wood County has had 1,299 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,289 on Thursday.
There have been 64 deaths, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 74 active cases. This is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 121 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 596 males and 703 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 113,725 confirmed cases and 3,819 confirmed deaths.