Wood County has had 1,255 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,240 on Monday.
There have been 63 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 74 active cases. This is down from 78 on Monday.
There have been 118 hospitalizations since March, up one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 578 males and 677 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 110,343 confirmed cases and 3,716 confirmed deaths.