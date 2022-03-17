A Bowling Green domestic violence shelter will receive $800,000 of the county’s $25 million in American Rescue Plan funding, to be used over the next four years.
At Thursday’s meeting, the Wood County Commissioners said they would approve a request for funding the Cocoon for $200,000 per year, starting this year.
Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar made the recommendation to the commissioners.
“They’ve had a substantial reduction in revenue in the past few years, primarily because they’ve lost grant money from the federal government,” Kalmar said. “What they have asked for is clearly eligible under the law.
“I would recommend that you do something for them.”
Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said the pandemic has increased domestic violence calls.
“There’s definitely a need for it,” she said of the funding.
“I support granting them the request,” said Commissioner Craig LaHote.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus said he also was in favor of awarding the funding.
In a letter to the commissioners requesting the $200,000 per year, Cocoon Director Kathy Mull said that the shelter has had a 15% increase across the board in requests for services including emergency shelter, 24/7 crisis intervention, medical and legal advocacy and safety planning.
At the same time, the Cocoon received a $185,000 reduction in funding from the Victims of Crime Act in 2021 and will be receiving an additional $125,000 funding cut for 2022.
The Cocoon served 747 survivors in 2020.
The money from the county will be used in three areas.
• $98,57 will be used for shelter support, providing services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. There is a crisis line and emergency shelter to ensure all survivors are immediately connected with an advocate.
• $52,325 will be used for domestic violence community-based service. The money will go toward hiring a third full-time domestic violence advocate. Of the 747 survivors in 2020, 87% did not access the shelter. The Cocoon has two full-time advocates who are responsible for responding to the crisis line. Each advocate is working with 60 survivors on an ongoing basis.
• $49,096 will go toward a housing program that had been funded with a grant that has expired. From January-June 2021, the Cocoon assisted 61 survivors with housing. The assistance includes furniture and paying rent and utilities.
The county has received $25 million in federal rescue funds.
The commissioners have agreed to spend $9 million to help with Dunbridge Road improvements and another $320,000 for a sewer project on Sugar Ridge Road. Both were requests from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
The Village of Pemberville has asked for $4.4 million to replace the downtown water lines.
The Wood County Board of Health is also expected to make a pitch for its building expansion.