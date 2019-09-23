County plan commission considers subdivisions, rezoning

The Wood County Planning Commission will hear about subdivisions in Troy and Perrysburg townships and rezoning in Middleton Township at the Oct. 1 meeting.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council office building, One Courthouse Square.
Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 1:30 pm
The Wood County Planning Commission will hear about subdivisions in Troy and Perrysburg townships and rezoning in Middleton Township at the Oct. 1 meeting.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council office building, One Courthouse Square.
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, September 23, 2019 1:30 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]