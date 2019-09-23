County plan commission considers subdivisions, rezoning - Sentinel-Tribune: News

County plan commission considers subdivisions, rezoning

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 1:30 pm

The Wood County Planning Commission will hear about subdivisions in Troy and Perrysburg townships and rezoning in Middleton Township at the Oct. 1 meeting.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council office building, One Courthouse Square.

Posted in , on Monday, September 23, 2019 1:30 pm.

