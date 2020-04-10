The Wood County Park District parks and preserves are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.
Restrooms are currently open. Playgrounds and facilities as well as park district headquarters’ offices are closed. Programs and events are canceled through May 18.
The only exception to the parks being open is the Buttonwood/Betty C. Black recreation area in Perrysburg, along the Maumee River. This park sustained extensive ice damage in 2019 closing the park. Buttonwood has long been a popular fishing spot for the spring walleye run. However, Perrysburg Township has closed the Hull Prairie Road access to the river, making Buttonwood inaccessible at this time.
The Native Plant Sale, which is usually held annually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day has also been canceled.
The native plants will not be sold at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Greenhouse, or the farmers market, or the Blue Week sale. The plants grown for this year, will be propagated in the parks, helping to strengthen the seed bank at the J.C. Reuthinger Native Plant Nursery, and for use at the Carter Historic Farm.
For more information, visit wcparks.org website and follow “What’s New,” for up-to-date park information. There are videos and activities each week. The video series presented by the park district include Backyard Naturalist, Park Tours, Skits for Snake, and Just Nature.
All community members are advised to follow public health guidelines while in the parks. Social distancing, staying at home, and proper hand-washing are being advised.