The Wood County Park District has passed two resolutions to follow federal mandates.
The resolutions, approved during a special meeting Wednesday, are identical to what has been approved by the Wood County Commissioners, said Neil Munger, park district director.
The board also approved a telework policy.
“The first two were required by the federal government,” Munger said.
In his 20 years as director, he has never seen anything like the coronavirus that has disrupted lives.
“It’s a brave new world we’re living in right now,” he said.
The federally mandated Family First Coronavirus Response Act extends family medical leave to 10 weeks and extends the amount of paid sick leave to 80 hours for full-time employees.
All three end Dec. 31.
“We have a lot of people working from home” with no telework policy, Munger said.
He said one employee was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and has quarantined. He has not been tested.
As for employees, the six park police are working full shifts.
“The parks are as busy as they’ve ever been,” Munger said. “Trails are open and busy.”
Maintenance crews are mowing grass, cleaning restrooms, and providing general maintenance. They are keeping up with essential duties, but nothing else. Seasonal staff has not yet been hired.
“We’re keeping most of our staff busy.”
The three office employees are working from home and Munger is working from the office.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get back to some sort of normal the first of May,” he said.
All the county parks are open except Buttonwood, which has been closed since winter due to ice damage.
Restrooms are also open, but playgrounds are closed.
Programs and events are canceled through May 18.
The popular Native Plant Sale scheduled annually for the Saturday before Mother’s Day has also been canceled. The plants grown for this year will be propagated in the parks, helping to strengthen the seed bank at the J.C. Reuthinger Native Plant Nursery and for use at the Carter Historic Farm.