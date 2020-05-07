The Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be a live-streamed and recorded video conference.
Ways to access the meeting: Park district website www.wcparks.org/whats-new/, direct link: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/2957f0a9-8966-4107-8424-b852f1bef7e4, the Wood County Park District Facebook page, and after the meeting has concluded, the “wcparks’ YouTube channel.
Ways to provide public comment: the Facebook Page and by calling Director Neil Munger’s phone: 419-601-1653 .
The Wood County Park District parks and preserves are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Restrooms are open. Wearing masks inside the restroom is strongly encouraged.
Through June 22, playgrounds and facilities are closed, programs and events are canceled and park district headquarters’ offices are closed to the public.
Park district employees are working to provide safe natural spaces and self-guided experiences for the public to enjoy.
Enjoy daily videos, educational activities and up-to-date park information: www.wcparks.org/whats-new/
Check out the weekly video series: Backyard Naturalist, Skits for Snake and Just Nature. For activities, check out the 1930s-themed activities from Carter Historic Farm. Go on a walk and play Nature Bingo, or conquer a multi-park adventure with Nature Quest.
All members of the community are advised to follow public health guidelines. Social distancing of 6-10 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you, and proper hand-washing are being advised.
When in the parks, notify others in advance of passing them on the trail.
For disease and health information, contact the Wood County Health Department, the Ohio Department of Health and/or the Centers for Disease Control.