Wood County Park District facilities will remain closed into the winter months, due to coronavirus concerns.
At this month’s meeting, the board decided to continue to put rentals on hold through February. Members met at W.W. Knight Preserve, with the majority attending virtually.
“Things aren’t looking really good,” said Director Neil Munger. “I don’t see any feasible way we can think about opening our facilities.”
Last month, the board and Munger discussed possibly starting to open facilities, with Munger putting a plan together for December. But a spike in cases spiked that plan.
Munger said there are four reservations right now in the winter months.
“January and February are really light months for us,” he said.
Board member Sandy Wiechman originally moved to close facilities through April. But the majority of the board wanted to restrict rentals through February and revisit the issue in March.
“Let’s go month to month,” said board member Denny Parish. “But don’t accept any reservations until you’ll know you’ll open it.”
Munger said he would cancel the January-February reservations.
In other business at the Dec. 8 meeting, the board approved the 2021 budget, which includes $481,125 for capital improvements. With using $79,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation for a new entrance at the Reuthinger Preserve in Northwood, the $400,000 target budget has been met, Munger said.
“Everything we had hoped to get done is in that budget,” he said.
The board also approved ordering a new police vehicle, which is usually done in January. Munger said by doing it now, they may avoid getting put on a waiting list.
There were three quotes and the board accepted the lowest bid for the Ford Explorer, a pursuit vehicle. It was $38,295 from Bauman Ford Genoa.
Munger also reported on tree root damage to a section of path at the Slippery Elm Trail. Morlock Asphalt, Portage, will do some prep work this fall for $6,100, using a rock saw to cut the roots; it will be repaved next year.
Finishing work continues at the new bike park in Rudolph, Munger said. Plantings will be done over the winter, he said. The park is not officially open, but is getting a lot of use already.
“It’s going to be a popular park, I can tell you right now,” he said.
Board member Bill Cameron was absent.